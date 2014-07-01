Agent: Real Madrid, PSG target €200m Icardi
30 November at 16:55Mauro Icardi is worth “at least €200 million” according to his agent.
Wanda Icardi, who is also the Argentine’s wife, sent a clear message to the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, who have been linked with the striker of late.
« How much is Icardi worth ? At least €200 million!” Mrs Icardi told the Corriere dello Sport.
“Every year he pushes his own limits, he beats his own records and establishes higher and higher objectives.”
Mrs. Icardi also answered questions about her husband’s release clause, rumoured to be €110m, but the subject of possible Inter negotiations to boost it.
“His clause? It’s true that the sums involved got crazy in the last window, but when you look at the last few years, Mauro has always improved.”
Mrs. Icardi was certainly referencing the expensive signings that were made this summer, Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe joining PSG for a combined €402 million and former Nerazzurro Philippe Coutinho reported to be close to signing with Barcelona for a huge 150 million.
