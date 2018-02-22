Agent: 'Real Madrid star could move to Juve'
08 May at 11:10The agent of Real Madrid star Luka Modric has revealed that the Croatian could move to Serie A giants Juventus.
The 32-year-old Modric joined Real Madrid from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012 and has become a vital player for the Los Blancos after struggling in his first full season. This season, the midfielder has appeared 24 times in the La Liga, scoring once and assisting five times.
In an interview that Modric's agent- Marko Naletelic gave to Tuttosport, he revealed that Modric can join Juventus in the future and they have the chance of signing him out of all the teams in the Serie A. He said: "It will depend on the economic potential of Serie A clubs.
"I've known Modric for a long time: he grew up with Boban as an idol and as a kid he watched all the Italian league games. Its never say never in football.
"If after Real Madrid, Modric decided to close his career, but at the moment he cannot afford any club, maybe only Juventus. But certainly for the Bianconeri he would be the ideal man to strengthen the midfield ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
