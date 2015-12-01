Agent reveals how many clubs want to sign Chelsea, Roma & Man Utd target
24 March at 20:20George Atangana is the agent of one of the most wanted midfielders around Europe: Ivory Coast International Franck Kessié. The 20-year-old midfielder has imposed himself as one of Europe’s most promising midfielders having netted seven goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances with Atalanta in the first top flight campaign of his career.
Kessié is in talks with AS Roma over a potential summer move but it is believed that the giallorossi would struggle to match Atalanta’s asking price which is said to be around € 30/40 million.
Reports in England claim Chelsea and Manchester United have also entered transfer talks with the player’s agent and Atangana has confirmed that many clubs are currently interested in signing his top client.
“There are at least 20 clubs monitoring Kessié”, the player’s agent has told Radio Kiss Kiss.
“I have yet to talk to [Napoli President] Aurelio De Laurentiis, I think we will discuss the transfer market in June. Napoli is a great club with an amazing manager.”
“As for Kessie’s price, I can only say that he’s going to be an expensive purchase.”
