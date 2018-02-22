Agent reveals interest of Juve, Inter and Leicester in promising goalkeeper

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is one of the most promising footballers in the International football panorama and his agent Irakli Khvedeliani has confirmed that Juventus and Inter are interested in welcoming the player’s services.



Talking to FcInternews, the football players’ agent said: “I am the player’s representative at the moment but officially Lunin has no agent. I am working on the future of his career alongside his father at the moment. I have received no offers yet.”



“I know Inter, Juve, RB Salzburg and Leicester City are interested in signing him but for the moment there were no concrete bids. Lunin has already made senior national team debut despite being born in 1999. He could join a top club right away, he can already play at very high levels. According to the information that I have, his price-tag is around € 6 million.”



Italian media have been linking the promising Ukraine keeper with a move to Liverpool as well but the player’s agent has not confirmed the interest of the Reds.

