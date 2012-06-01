Agent reveals price tag of Inter target Lobotka
29 January at 16:00The agent of Inter Milan midfield target Stanislav Lobotka has revealed the Slovakian's release clause, also confirming the nerazzurri's interest in signing him.
A central midfielder by trade, 23-year-old Lobotka has been an important player for Celta Vigo this season, having appeared in 20 La Liga games this season, out of which 16 have been starts. While he has neither scored or assisted this season, the Slovakian's engine and work-rate has been impressive.
Lobotka's agent Branislav Jasurek was recently talking to FcInterNews and has confirmed that his client has a 35 million release clause. He said: "In Spain, its very simple. There are clauses: Stanislav's is 35 million euros and eventually the Iberian club will have to set a lower price."
Regarding Inter's interest, he said: "I spoke with 3 or 4 teams in Italy, I answered two questions for Inter. The first was the situation of my client and the second his cost. We exchanged some messages."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
