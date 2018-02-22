Agent reveals price-tag of Liverpool and Arsenal target and adds: ‘I know nothing about Inter’
27 April at 15:15Andryin Lunin is one of Europe’s most promising goalkeepers at the moment. The 19-year-old has already made his debut with senior Ukraine national team and several top clubs in Europe are being linked with welcoming his services.
Clubs like Inter, Juve, Liverpool and Arsenal are reported to have set their sights on Lunin and one of the agents of the talented keeper has now spoken out on his future: “The first real interest for Lunin was at the end of 2017 when scouts of Salzburg came to watch him” Irakly Hvedeliani told Football-Ua.
“They offered € 600.000 but the offer was rejected by Zorya. After that I was called bu Kaladze’s former collaborator, Lorenzo Bedin. He invited me and the other representatives of the player to talk in Turin but the meeting has never taken place. Lunin didn’t want to meet Juve chiefs without the agreement of Zorya.”
“I know nothing about the interest of Inter. Zorya’s director of football Sergej Rafilov is very experienced. He is not going to sell the player for just € 1 or 2 million. They’ll make the player leave for like € 5/6 million, not less.”
