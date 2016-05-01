Agent reveals the real reason why Evra left Juventus

Agent of Patrice Evra Federico Pastorello has released an interview with Tuttosport revealing why the Frenchman decided to leave Juventus this past January.



“Patrice knew Juventus would have been competitive in every competition this season but he made a personal choice. He wanted to be treated as a leader not only in the dressing room but also on the pitch. He supports Juventus and the club could follow his future coaching career.”



​Kwadwo Asamoah also features in Pastorello’s client list: “He’s happy because he’s finally fit and he plays on a regular basis now. I wouldn’t rule out a future contract extension”, Pastorello said.



The Italian agent also shared his thoughts on other big Juventus names who are being linked with summer departure such as Dybala, Bonucci and Alex Sandro.



“Dybala’s contract extension means he wants to stay otherwise he wouldn’t have signed. I am not surprised by Juventus, they know Dybala is a big player who’s worth a big salary. Dybala’s transfer value is already exceeding € 100 million but I think he’ll stay at Juventus, it’s not the same situation of Pogba.”



“I think important offers will arrive for [Man City targets] Bonucci and Alex Sandro. At least € 50-60 million I’d say. I hope Bonucci will stay at Juve because the BBC is part of Italy’s football history now.”

