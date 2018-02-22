Agent reveals why Napoli ace would snub Chelsea move
30 April at 16:35Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has stressed the Premier League side, Chelsea’s chances of signing the centre-back will hinge on their chances of qualifying for the next season’s Champions League.
Antonio Conte has long been interested in signing the 26-year-old Senegalese international. However, the deal did not take shape and the African defender continued with Napoli. The Blues are still believed to be interested in Napoli ace.
The player’s representative Bruno Satin stressed that the Serie A club’s chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis will decide the price tag, if his client has to leave Stadio San Paolo.
“Koulibaly, Sarri and Hysaj to Chelsea? I don’t know anything, neither do I know if Chelsea will qualify for the Champions League or not,” Satin told Radio CRC.
“It’s important to understand how the season will end because important players want to play the Champions League.
“Is Koulibaly worth €100m? The market and De Laurentiis will decide because Kalidou has no release clause. The President may also decide to keep him because he considers him important for the team.”
Go to comments