Agent: Ricardo Rodriguez happier with new AC Milan system
11 December at 19:20Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent talked to Radio CRC on Monday afternoon to share his thoughts on the Europa League draw: “I didn’t wish Napoli to be drawn with Leipzig. There are no more weak teams in Europa League. Leipzig have a unique philosophy in Europe. They don’t sign players older than 24 and they reall work had to improve their pace and physical strength.”
Napoli were eliminated from the Champions League but did qualify for Europa League having finished their group stage in third position.
“They have several top players and their manager has been doing an amazing job at the club. AC Milan were the luckiest Italian team because they will face Ludogorets. Gattuso plays with a four-man defence and I think it is better for Ricardo because he is more used to play in this kind of system.”
AC Milan managed their first home win in three months beating Bologna 2-1 this past Sunday.
