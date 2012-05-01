Agent says Shaw is still loved at Man United
12 August at 17:20Luke Shaw’s agent Jonathan Barnett has insisted that the full-back is still appreciated at Manchester United despite the England international failing to keep hold of a first-team place with Jose Mourinho’s side, according to FourFourTwo.
"Luke Shaw is going to be one of the best left-backs in the world," he told IBTimesUK.
"Manchester United love him and Luke Shaw loves Manchester United."
The 22-year-old has only made 47 appearances for the Red Devils in a three-year spell at Old Trafford, and Mourinho publically criticised the former Southampton player last season, saying that his attitude and general understanding of the game needed to be improved on.
Shaw himself has said that he is open to a move away from the side, saying that he will at some point ‘play up north.’
Man United platy West Ham for their Premier League opening fixture but Shaw will be out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
