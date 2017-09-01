Toby Alderweireld could leave Tottenham if he isn’t offered a new deal, his agent claims.

Though his current deal runs until 2019, the Spurs centre-back has a clause in his deal which would allow him to leave for just £25m (

27.20m) if the Lilywhites automatically extended his contract by a year.

The 28-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the league, but he hasn’t had a new deal offered to him over the last 18 months - something unique among Spurs’ starters.

Recently chased by Chelsea, Alderweireld is hot property, as agent Stijn Francis reminded a Flemish newspaper.

"Toby is always good,"

"For a transfer, you know that he can only leave Tottenham for seven or eight teams. Almost all the other top clubs are interested in Toby. There are not a lot of central defenders of his kind so they are sought after. But those clubs also know that they have to negotiate with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy."