Agent: Spurs star will leave if he isn't offered a best deal
04 September at 15:40Toby Alderweireld could leave Tottenham if he isn’t offered a new deal, his agent claims.
Though his current deal runs until 2019, the Spurs centre-back has a clause in his deal which would allow him to leave for just £25m (€27.20m) if the Lilywhites automatically extended his contract by a year.
The 28-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the league, but he hasn’t had a new deal offered to him over the last 18 months - something unique among Spurs’ starters.
Recently chased by Chelsea, Alderweireld is hot property, as agent Stijn Francis reminded a Flemish newspaper.
"Toby is always good," Francis told Niewsblad (via ESPN) "Even after his injury he recovered well -- Tottenham's statistics fell sharply during his absence. If you only look at his figures, Toby is impressive. And for his performances, he deserves either a correct contract from Tottenham or a transfer.
"For a transfer, you know that he can only leave Tottenham for seven or eight teams. Almost all the other top clubs are interested in Toby. There are not a lot of central defenders of his kind so they are sought after. But those clubs also know that they have to negotiate with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy."
According to the Sunday Times (Via the Sun), Chelsea recently asked for the Belgian international, who has racked up 68 international caps with the Red Devils. He played 31 games in Premier League action last season.
