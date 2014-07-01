Agent tells Barcelona & Man City price-tag of Inter star

The agent of Inter's Slovakian international central defender spoke with SMK.SE regardingthe transfer rumours surrounding his client after a fantastic start to the season.



"When playing fantastic at a club like Inter, it's natural that some of the most important clubs in the world are taking note. Inter are not in a position where they have to sell and I can not imagine Inter selling Skriniar for less than €50 million, in my opinion the bid should be higher. He should be considered as among the best defenders in Europe between 22 and 24 years old. In the summer he signed a five-year deal with Inter but it could happen that someone makes a substantial offer where the club are forced to think about it. Milan is doing very well, playing excellently and his stock, of course, has risen but it is too early to talk about a move to Barcelona or Manchester City."





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)