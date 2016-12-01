Agent tells CM: 'Milan want to sell Luiz Adriano', Spartak ready €7m offer

It looks like Luiz Adriano's time in Milan is coming to a close, if recent reports of interest from Russia have anything to do with it.



The latest we've heard is that Spartak Moscow have sent an emissary to Milan to try and scout the terrain.



The Rossoneri's disappointing Brazilian striker is reportedly the subject of a possible €7 million offer from Massimo Carrera’s side, while Luiz Adriano himself is warming to the idea of a return East, something that has previously been excluded.



All is not rosy in heaven, however: while the Rossoneri want to shift his rich, €3m - a - season deal which is set to expire only in 2020, agent Gilmar Veloz has made it clear to us here at CM that things are only happening on Adriano's terms, while hinting that Milan want rid of the Brazilian:



“He has a long deal with Milan, it's the only thing that matters. It's not our problem if Milan want to sell him.



“Spartak? I don't want to talk about it”.