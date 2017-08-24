Agent tells Messi to leave Barca
25 August at 14:10Agent Mino Ralola, who brokered deals that saw Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku move to Manchester United, has said that world superstar and Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi needs to move on from the Nou Camp in order to prove his greatness, according to sport360.
The Barcelona camp is going through turmoil, as they have lost one of their star players Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and now attempting to bring in replacements for inflated prices.
Messi has agreed a deal in principle with the side, but there are murmurs that the Argentine is unhappy.
When asked about his, Ralola told Marca: “A player like Messi must try another experience with a different club and prove how great he is.”
“Barcelona must be reinvented again.”
Raiola also shared his views on Neymar’s world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.
“The market, as such, no longer exists. Now it is countries who are signing players and that isn’t football,” Raiola added.
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments