Agent: Verratti definitely won't stay at PSG forever, hints at Inter move

It looks like Marco Verratti’s future will be away from Paris after all, even if it may not be soon.



The talented Italian has been linked to move to a number of teams, including Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.



His agent has throw the situation wide open by claiming that his client won’t stay there forever, and by praising Inter, hinting that new owners Suning have the buying power to nab anyone.



“Suning's can buy anyone, not just Marco,” Donato Di Campli told Telelombardia,



“Will he stay with PSG forever? I assure you he won't. Many clubs are onto him, but you'd have to ask PSG”.



Verratti himself was more open, saying that he ‘saw no reason’ why he should leave the Parisians in the immediate future. He also hinted at an eventual departure, however...



“I'm happy here and see no reason to leave,” he told Mediaset Premium Sport, “It'll be hard for me to end my career here, but never say never”.



The 24-year-old has made 23 assists in all competitions for the Parisians as of 2012, but earns a prohibitive €9.6 million a season, surely too much for any club… right?

