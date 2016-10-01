Agent: ‘Verratti not staying at PSG forever’

Marco Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli has released a very interesting interview with TeleLombardia revealing that his most popular client Marco Verratti is not going to stay at PSG until the end of his career . The Italian playmaker is under contract with PSG until 2021 but his agent has been insisting that the player will be leaving the French capital at some time in the future.



Di Campli has been asked whether his client could be interested in moving to Serie A and to Inter in particular.



“Suning can sign any player in the world, not only Marco. There are many clubs interested in signing him, but PSG must give their approval. I can guarantee, however, that Verratti will not stay at PSG forever.”



“He’s had offers from Italy, I can confirm that. At the moment there are no news, but I can confirm that Suning want to revolutionize the transfer market, they’ve invested in the right players so far.”



​Verratti is not only a transfer target of Inter given that Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also monitoring the player’s situation and, from today, they have one more reason to do that.

