Agent: ‘Verratti will return to Italy’

Marco Verratti is one of the most appreciated playmakers in Europe. The PSG signed a new long-term contract with the Ligue1 giants last summer but speculations over his future come think and fast with the best European clubs linked with welcoming his services anytime in the future.



Chelsea, Juventus and Inter are the most interested clubs in signing him but Barcelona and Real Madrid would also be ready to bid for the former Pescara star in case he decides to leave Paris.



The player’s agent Donato Di Campli, however, has claimed that the player won’t be leaving the Parc Des Princes in the summer.



“Marco is priceless and he’s not for sale”, Di Campli told The Sun.



“There is no shadow of a doubt, however, that he will return to Italy one day, but I don’t when it will happen.”



​Verratti has never played in Serie A as PSG signed him in 2012, after that the player had won the Serie B title with Pescara.

