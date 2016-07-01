Agent warns Man Utd and AC Milan over future of Serie A wonderkid

Pietro Pellegri is definitely one of the most exciting prospects of Italian football. The Genoa striker is only 16-year-old but has already netted three goals in Italy’s top flight. This past Sunday he netted a brace against Lazio although his goals were not enough to help Genoa avoid defeat.



Pellegri is now one of the most wanted young footballers in Europe with clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan that are being linked with signing the talented footballer.



AC Milan, Juventus and Inter have already met the player’s agent several times but at the moment nobody has managed to wrap up a deal.



Talking to Radio Sportiva on Wednesday afternoon, the player’s representative Beppe Riso gave some updates on Pellegri’s future warning each interested club that Pellegri’s move is not going to happen.



“We are open to every possibility”, Riso said.



“It would be premature to talk about a transfer now. Pietro is only focused on Genoa at the moment. He is a fan of this club as well.”



“Pietro is still very young as he is 16 year old only. When he plays, however, he looks much older than that.”

