Vincent Janssen is not in the form of his life having only nettedwith the Spurs so far this season. Expectations on the Dutchman, however, were high when he joined the White Hart Lane in the summer as was last year’s top scorer in Holland and move toThis past January, Janssen was linked with aas his performances in London had not been in line with expectations. The player’s agent, however, has revealed that Janssen rejected the chance to move to Turkey in the winter transfer window.“Janssen did not join Galatasaray, it was his own decision”, Louis Laros said.“He personally took the decision, he didn’t want to leave.”Janssen’s Spurs contract runs until 2020. Now he has six more months to convince Pochettino and Spurs fans that he is Tottenham material.