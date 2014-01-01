The Neapolitan dream will not come true: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is definitely not moving to Napoli, if agent Mino Raiola has something to say on the matter.

The Swede has already managed 25 goals this season in all competitions for the Mancunians, belying his 35 years and playing a decisive role as his brace won the Red Devils the recent EFL Cup final, Jose Mourinho’s first piece of silverware at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic had previously sent feelers Napoli’s way on a potential move, saying that he loved the city and even being quoted as saying “never say never, we’ll see what happens”.

This seemed to be the culmination of some positive signals received from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who told former mayor of Rome Walter Veltroni that he wanted to bring the former Inter, Milan and Juventus star to the San Paolo.

Napoli’s fanbase is already thinking of next season, with the possibility of star striker Dries Mertens moving either to Manchester United (there have been talks with his agent on the matter), Liverpool or even Everton and Inter Milan.