Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is sidelined with a knee injury and raised doubts if the Argentine international will be ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.The former Atletico Madrid star came on as a substitute in the Premier League leader’s last two matches against Manchester United and Liverpool (in the Champions League). In the derby defeat, Aguero went down in the opposite box following a tackle from the Red Devils full-back Ashley Young.Guardiola revealed Aguero complained about the injury after his side’s 2-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Liverpool.“He’s not ready. I don’t know [how long he will be out],” the City manager said. “We cannot forget he was one month injured, he made a huge effort because after the action from Ashley Young against United,” Guardiola explained “With the problem with the knee he could not train, he played the last 20 minutes [against Liverpool] and after the game he said, ‘I cannot run, I have a lot of pain, I cannot run’. I don’t know about Swansea [on Sunday week] if he’ll be ready but hopefully for the last games if we need him and especially for the World Cup.”​Aguero’s absence due to injury could provide an opportunity for Juventus star Paulo Dybala. If City striker is not available for selection, the Serie A forward could be in the plane for Argentina’s trip to Russia for the World Cup in June.