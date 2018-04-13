Aguero could miss World Cup: Paulo Dybala can have his chance
13 April at 19:00Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is sidelined with a knee injury and raised doubts if the Argentine international will be ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The former Atletico Madrid star came on as a substitute in the Premier League leader’s last two matches against Manchester United and Liverpool (in the Champions League). In the derby defeat, Aguero went down in the opposite box following a tackle from the Red Devils full-back Ashley Young.
Guardiola revealed Aguero complained about the injury after his side’s 2-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Liverpool.
“He’s not ready. I don’t know [how long he will be out],” the City manager said. “We cannot forget he was one month injured, he made a huge effort because after the action from Ashley Young against United,” Guardiola explained.
“With the problem with the knee he could not train, he played the last 20 minutes [against Liverpool] and after the game he said, ‘I cannot run, I have a lot of pain, I cannot run’. I don’t know about Swansea [on Sunday week] if he’ll be ready but hopefully for the last games if we need him and especially for the World Cup.”
Aguero’s absence due to injury could provide an opportunity for Juventus star Paulo Dybala. If City striker is not available for selection, the Serie A forward could be in the plane for Argentina’s trip to Russia for the World Cup in June.
