Aguero reveals when he will leave Man City

The World Cup is quickly approaching and, as always, the pressure in Argentina is building as they fully expect the national side to be one of the final nations competing for the title.



Sergio Aguero spoke with Fox Sports Argentina about the national team, World Cup expections, and his future at Manchester City.



"I feel indebted to the national team. The only way I can repay them is to win the World Cup”, the 29-year-old stated.



The star sriker also joked about Higuain’s inclusion in the squad, saying that “it would have been better for me if he had not been called up.”



On his club future Aguero did not hestitate in relaying his definitive plans.



“When my contract with Manchester City ends (2020), I will return to Argentina, to Independiente.”



The Argentine grew up in the Independiente youth system and began his professional career there before making the switch to Atlético Madrid.

