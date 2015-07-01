Sergio Aguero leave the club after holding secret talks in a Manchester restaurant.

According to reports in The Sun , Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to let star strikerleave the club after holding secret talks in a Manchester restaurant.

The journal claims that the recent arrival of young Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has left Aguero perplexed and his already frosty relationship with the Catalan coach looks set to become irreparable. Clear the air talks in a local eatery reportedly backfired with Guardiola apparently leaving early after failing to convince the 28-year-old that he is still his main man for goals this season.

