Aguero set to leave Manchester City after secret talks with Guardiola break down
20 January at 17:30
According to reports in The Sun, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to let star striker Sergio Aguero leave the club after holding secret talks in a Manchester restaurant.
The journal claims that the recent arrival of young Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has left Aguero perplexed and his already frosty relationship with the Catalan coach looks set to become irreparable. Clear the air talks in a local eatery reportedly backfired with Guardiola apparently leaving early after failing to convince the 28-year-old that he is still his main man for goals this season.
The same paper recently declared that the former Barcelona coach has already stated that the Argentine can leave the club on his own terms and the arrival of Gabriel Jesus looks to have hastened that departure. Aguero has cut a dejected figure in recent weeks having served a four-match ban for the horror tackle on David Luiz in his side’s home defeat in December. Now it seems his current boss is planning for the future; a future which looks increasingly likely to include Aguero.
Share on