17-year-old Juventus striker Moise Kean continues to grab the headlines with some scintillating displays for the club’s Primavera side. The youngster notched up his eleventh goal of the season in the recent 1-0 win over Benevento as his side continue to top group B of the Italian championship.



The player’s agent, Mino Raiola, was in Turin earlier this week to try to map out his clients future as he looks to sign his first professional contract. Calciomercato.com understands that there is now interest in the youngster from Dutch giants Ajax, who have made no secret of their admiration for the player in the past.



The youngster looked set to commit his future to the Bianconeri but this is now starting to look more uncertain. The club are optimistic that he will put pen to paper on a deal in Turin but with Ajax’s reputation for enhancing careers of young players, the future of this exciting young star remains uncertain.