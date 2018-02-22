Ajax starlet explains visit to Barcelona amid transfer links



Matthijs de Ligt is one of the latest talents to develop in the esteemed Ajax youth system. At just 18 years of age the Dutchman has garnered attention from clubs across Europe with strong performances on the back line.



The center-back has appeared 33 times in all competitions this season and has even produced 3 goals and 2 assists to go along with his sturdy defensive play.



In recent days, Matthijs de Ligt, has been spotted in Barcelona, sparking rumors about a possible meeting with the Blaugrana. However, de Ligt spoke out to assure that the visit had nothing to do with a future move.



Through the official website of the Dutch club the 18-year-old explained: "I was there with some friends, it was a long-planned trip to recharge the batteries. I know that there has been much talk of a possible negotiation, but there has been nothing.”



In addition to Barcelona, it is reported that de Ligt is also interested in Juventus.

