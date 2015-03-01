Ajax will rename their Amsterdam ArenA Stadium in memory of the great Johan Cruyff who passed away just over a year agao after losing his battle with cancer.



The Dutch master, who has already been honoured by another of his former clubs Barcelona, who have named their B team stadium the Estadio Johan Cruyff, will now have the same honour bestowed on him at the club where he shot to stardom in the late 1960’s and who he helped dominate European football in the early 1970’s.



The stadium will now be known as the Johan Cruyff ArenA