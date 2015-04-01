La Liga club Alaves have a new signing from the Premier League. Bojan Krkic, former attacker for Milan and Roma has moved from Stoke City to Alaves. It’s a rollercoaster ride of a career for the young talent, as he continues to skip club and country to find a place where he is both nurtured and relied upon. Difficult times adjusting to Italian and English football have led the player to Spain, where his skill and natural ability can be the focus of his game, rather than physique and tactics.