Barcelona are reportedly interested in bring Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld to the Camp Nou this summer.



The 28-year-old centre-half has a contract until 2020 but talks to extend that further have stalled in recent weeks leading to speculation that he may quit the club at the end of the current campaign.





According to The Independent , representatives of the player have seen the massive deal Dutchman Virgil van Dyke got for his move from Southampton to Liverpool and believe their man is worth roughly the same; around £180,000-a-week.

On top of this, Alderweireld has a release clause in his current deal of £25M (€30M) which can be activated in the summer of 2019 if no deal is reached.



Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy now looks to have a dilemma on his hands and the Catalan giants are understood to be biding their time before possibly heading to the English capital with an offer this summer.