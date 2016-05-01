Barcelona star Aleix Vidal has edged very close to a Barcelona exit, as his former club Sevilla close in on the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old, who has failed to make too much of an impact in the first-team since joining from Sevilla back in 2015, has made only three starts in the La Liga this season and has appeared seven times from the bench. And while he did start for Barcelona against Espanyol yesterday, Vidal seems very close to a return to his former club.

Sport say that talks in the last few hours have accelerated and Sevilla have a concrete offer for Vidal. The Andalusian club is proposing an initial loan deal that will become permanent next summer for around 8 million euros, largely because they don’t have enough funds to take the permanent move forward this month.

While Barcelona are happy with the fact that Sevilla will sign him on a permanent deal next summer, they want a higher fee than what Vincenzo Montella’s club want.

