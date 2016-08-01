Alessandro Florenzi ruled out for season after second knee surgery in five months
17 February at 16:17AS Roma star Alessandro Florenzi has undergone knee surgery this morning after that he had suffered a knee injury relapse. The Italy International picked up an ACL tear on the 26th of October and had undergone knee surgery a few days later. Florenzi had just returned to training alongside the rest of the team but a new injury has forced him to undergo a new surgery this morning.
Florenzi has had a successful operation but he’s going to remain out of action for the next five months, which means his season is basically over.
AS Roma have confirmed that the player will take five months to recover from his injury.
“Alessandro Florenzi today underwent arthroscopic reconstructive surgery which confirmed the rupture of the previously reconstructed anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. During today's operation, the old ACL graft was replaced with a patellar tendon graft from his right knee. The player will be kept under observation for a few days before beginning a treatment programme next week. The recovery period is estimated at five months”, the statement reads.
