Alessandro Nesta: ‘I dream of coaching AC Milan or Lazio’

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta is one of the best defenders to have ever played for AC Milan. Today he’s the manager of Miami FC, but the former Italy defender dreams of returning to Italy to coach one of his old teams, Lazio or AC Milan.



“Sometimes I miss Italy, sometimes I don’t”, Nesta told Il Corriere dello Sport.



“What happened in Pescara last week would have never happened in the USA. I’d like to coach either Lazio or AC Milan in the future but both teams have great managers at the moment and they are doing very well.”



The two sides will meet on Monday night in a key Serie A clash and Nesta has also predicted the result of the incoming clash: “I think it will be draw.”



“Zeman and Sacchi are my role models , but I’d been working with some great managers during my playing career like Ancelotti, Eriksson and Marcello Lippi.”

