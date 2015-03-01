Alessandro Nesta slams ‘mediocre’ AC Milan players

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport on the 10th anniversary of AC Milan’s Champions League win against Liverpool. The former Italy star praised the rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella, but he did not treat the same why AC Milan players.



“I think AC Milan were right when they celebrated the qualification to Europa League on Sunday. It was a target of AC Milan and they managed to reach it. Of course it is not the same kind of target that my AC Milan side was chasing but it’s still a good result. Inter would like to have achieved the same.”



“I am sorry Berlusconi left the club. I am nostalgic and I also miss Moratti. Those people were only doing things for the clubs’ good, not for money.”



“I would sign many Italian players who are mentally strong. That’s what happened when I was at AC Milan and that’s what Juventus are doing now.”



​Questioned over a possible return to AC Milan, Nesta replied: “Never say never. I can’t live in Miami forever, I’d like to test my coaching abilities in Italy in the right moment. Montella? He’s top manager, AC Milan played some decent football sometimes this season despite mediocre players.”

