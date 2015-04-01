Grazie mille @delpieroale. È un onore portare la tua maglia. La sfida di punizione tra 10 sarà ancora più bella https://t.co/i50qjdSt0Z — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 9, 2017

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has sent a message tothrough his official Twitter account. Del Piero is the Old Lady’s all time leading scorer and one of the bianconeri’s most iconic no. 10.Dybala has unexpectedly decided to change his squad number for the 2017/18 campaign, swapping his previous no. 21 with the no. 10.Paul Pogba was the last Juventus player to wear that shirt and during the 2016/17 campaign no Juventus player had been wearing the number that used to belong to the likes of Alex Del Piero, Michel Platini, Omar Sivori, Roberto Baggio and Carlos Tevez, just to name a few.“Good luck Paulo”, Del Piero wrote in his official twitter account.“Enjoy it [the no.10 shirt] as a true juventino. Let us have some fun!”Dybala replied shortly after with another twitter message.“Thanks very much Alex, it is a honour to wear your shirt, our free kick challenge will be even better”, La Joya replied.