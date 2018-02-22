Manninger:'Juve should sign Can,Klopp will not leave Liverpool'
13 March at 15:20Former Juventus and Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has said that a Champions League game between two of his former sides will be a balanced encounter.
Manninger represented the Old Lady during his stint in Turin from 2008 to 2012, when he played second fiddle to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon. It was in the summer of 2016 that the goalkeeper joined Liverpool from Augsburg, but retired before having made even a single first-team appearance for the Anfield based side.
And Manninger was recently interviewed by IlBianconero and he was of the opinion that a Champions League clash involving both Juve and Liverpool would be a very close one. The Austrian said: "Liverpool? It will be a very balanced quarter-final."
"My former teammates have made a great return to the Champions League. They are a very competitive and are no less than Real Madrid and Barcelona.
"The Reds are a sight to behold and together with Manchester City, are a team that scores the most in the Premier League."
Manninger also talked about why Jurgen Klopp will not leave Liverpool anytime soon. He said: "Klopp will not, for a second, think about leaving Liverpool because he has just renewed his contract. He doesn't like to leave his job half done and he wants to complete the job that he started in 2015."
The Austrian also told IlBianconero that Liverpool must keep hold of Emre Can. He said: "Liverpool will do everything to keep hold of Emre Can. He is still young because he is just 24 years old. He always wants to win. His characteristics are attracting the biggest teams in Europe, but in my opinion if Juventus were to buy him they would be lucky because he is a top player."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
