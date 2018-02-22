Alexis Sanchez opens up about his Manchester United struggles

Having joined Manchester United from Arsenal in January, it’s safe to say that Alexis Sanchez’s performances hasn’t exactly got the Old Trafford faithful on the edge of their seats so far.



Speaking from Sweden at the Chilean national team’s training camp, Sanchez himself stated that; “Seeing as I demand a lot of myself, I expected something better.



After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come here (to Sweden, with the national team).



"I had asked permission to miss these games and stay in England, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio [Bravo] and told him that we should all be united."



"The change of club was something that was very abrupt - it was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January - but many things have happened in my life that are difficult."



Chile have missed out on a place at this summer’s World Cup in Russia and many of their top name stars have been blamed for their omission.

