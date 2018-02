Rejuvenated Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has played down rumors of a move away from the club, saying that he always has the bianconeri in his side.The 27-year-old Brazilian was failing to be a regular at left-back for Massimiliano Allegri's men before getting his place in the side back. He has started the club's recent games and even came up with a man of the performance during Juve's 7-0 win over Sassuolo recently.And he has dealt a blow to the hopes of sides like Chelsea, who were looking to sign him of late. In an interview with MediaSet , Alex Sandro has clarified that he never thought of leaving Juventus. He said: "It is normal for a player to have times when you play well and other times you don't.""I have never paid attention to the rumors about me. I have always remained focus on my work and my only thought has been of Juventus, with who I still have two years left on my contract. I feel good and satisfied.""My goal is to win everything with Juventus. Then the World Cup will come and I hope to deserve a call from the Selecao to play in Russia."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)