Alex Sandro plays exit rumors
17 February at 10:00Rejuvenated Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has played down rumors of a move away from the club, saying that he always has the bianconeri in his side.
The 27-year-old Brazilian was failing to be a regular at left-back for Massimiliano Allegri's men before getting his place in the side back. He has started the club's recent games and even came up with a man of the performance during Juve's 7-0 win over Sassuolo recently.
And he has dealt a blow to the hopes of sides like Chelsea, who were looking to sign him of late. In an interview with MediaSet, Alex Sandro has clarified that he never thought of leaving Juventus. He said: "It is normal for a player to have times when you play well and other times you don't."
"I have never paid attention to the rumors about me. I have always remained focus on my work and my only thought has been of Juventus, with who I still have two years left on my contract. I feel good and satisfied."
"My goal is to win everything with Juventus. Then the World Cup will come and I hope to deserve a call from the Selecao to play in Russia."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
