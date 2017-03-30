Juventus and Alex Sandro continue their journey together. According to reports in Tuttosport, Bianconeri management are ready to make a renewal offer for the Brazilian left back until 2021 or 2022. In only two season with the Old Lady, the former Porto player has solidified himself as a guaranteed starter and one of Juve’s best young players. After beating out the experienced Patrice Evra for a consistent role on the left flank for Juve, directors have to tread carefully because other clubs are lurking in the shadows. For this reason, a contract renewal likely with increased wages is on the table.

Since his move in the summer of 2015, the 26 year old has featured in 64 games for Juventus in all competitions, adding four goals and nine assists in the process. The introduction of Alex Sandro has given the Old Lady a more attacking look on the left side of the field. His undying work rate and hard nosed attitude combine with natural skill and speed. This allows Juve to play higher up the field with more numbers in attack, yet still have the guile and fight to recover and defend as the Old Lady are well known for. The biggest challenge for Alex Sandro comes in less than two weeks time when he matches up on the same side as Lionel Messi in the Champions League fixtures against Barcelona. How well he performs could justify his renewal with the Bianconeri.