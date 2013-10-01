Alex Sandro set for Juventus extension?
09 August at 14:00No secret Juventus do not want to sell their Brazilian star Alex Sandro. The former Porto star has been targeted by Chesea but the Premier League champions saw their € 60 million bid rejected by the Serie A giants a few weeks ago.
According to a report of Ilbianconero.com the Old Lady is not willing to let the Brazilian go, especially after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci.
The Serie A giants have apparently informed Chelsea that they are not going to sell Alex Sandro at any price, therefore Chelsea have turned their attention to Tottenham’s Danny Rose.
Reports in England confirm Chelsea have basically retired from the race to sign Alex Sandro who could now sing a contract extension with the bianconeri.
The Brazilian star is likely to be offered a contract extension until 2021 with the bianconeri who are also open to double his € 2.8 million-a-year wages.
Alex Sandro had reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea last month but the player is not pushing to leave Juventus either and he could now be persuaded to pen a new deal with the Serie A giants.
Go to comments