Alex Sandro set for new Juventus contract after Chelsea snub
06 September at 15:55Juventus star Alex Sandro is set to sign a contract extension with the Old Lady, Tuttosport reports. The Brazilian star had reached an agreement with Chelsea during the summer but didn’t push to join the Premier League champions.
The bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed the Serie A giants rejected several offers for the Brazilian star who is now going to pen a new deal with the Old Lady, according to the Turin-based paper.
Alex Sandro’s current Juventus contract expires in 2020 but the Old Lady wants to extend the Brazilian’s stay until 2022.
Tuttosport - Alex #Sandro, prove di firma fino al 2022. Ha detto no al Chelsea e si lavora per un ingaggio da top player alla #Juve pic.twitter.com/ZsmbdGajml— Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) September 5, 2017
The Serie A champions are also planning to raise Alex Sandro’s salary from € 2.8 million-a-year until € 4.5 million-a-year.
Alex Sandro refused to join Chelsea in the summer and Juventus are now hoping that the 26-year-old will commit his future to the club signing a contract extension in the coming days.
The Brazilian joined Juventus in summer 2015 for € 26 million.
Go to comments