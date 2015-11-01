Alex Sandro wants Portuguese starlet to snub Man Utd move in favour of Juve

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Juventus are seriously interested in signing Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins. Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici were very impressed by him during their two recent Champions League encounters, and therefore enquired about how much it would cost to take him to Turin.



The Lisbon club made it clear that talks would only begin should Juve pay the Cape Verde-born wide man’s €45 million release clause. Moreover, Lions president Bruno de Carvalho is a notoriously difficult man to negotiate with.



There is currently no deal in the offing, but scouts from the Serie A champions will continue to monitor his performances in the coming months. Meanwhile, Alex Sandro is also keen to see Gelson join his team soon. In an interview with O Jogo, he recently said: “He has been playing at a high level for a year now, and has great qualities.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)