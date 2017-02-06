Alexis Sanchez & Aguero: PSG plan double summer swoop for unhappy Premier League stars
06 February at 22:26Paris-Saint-Germain are planning to sign at least one big striker in the summer transfer window and according to Goal.com the Ligue1 giants have set sights on two unhappy Premier League stars: Segio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez.
The Manchester City striker was relegated to benching role in the last two Premier League games with Gabriel Jesus who replaced brilliantly replaced him scoring three goals and registering one assist in that time. The explosion of the Brazilian starlet could mean the end of Aguero’s spell at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and PSG would be one of the clubs interested in signing the Argentinean striker.
Alexis Sanchez is another striker who is considering leaving his current club. The Chile International has yet to sign a new agreement with Arsenal and could be leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer if he fails to put pen to paper on a new deal before the end of the season. Atletico Madrid would make an offer to sign the former Barcelona star if Griezmann joins Manchester United, but PSG have also emerged as possible contenders for the 28-year-old star.
