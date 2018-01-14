Alexis Sanchez explains why he wanted to join Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez insists he left Arsenal for Manchester United because he believes he has a better chance of winning "everything" at Old Trafford.



The Chilean's future had been the subject of speculation for months, particularly since entering the final year of his Arsenal contract in July.



A move to Manchester City collapsed in late August, forcing Alexis to remain at the Emirates Stadium as his contract continued to wind down.



Speaking to Sky Sports , he said: "I think that Manchester United, since I was young - and I'm not just saying this because I'm here, I'm an honest guy and I never lie - I think it's the biggest club in England. That's what I think.



"There are lots of big clubs, and having played for Arsenal, they are also one of them. It's a huge club and I was there.



"But coming here, looking at the badge, I think United have to win everything because it's such a big club. The club crest says it all.



"I came here to win [trophies]. I left Arsenal because I wanted to develop and learn as a player, and get to experience a new club.



"Manchester United are a huge club on the global stage. I came here to win everything, otherwise I wouldn't have come here."