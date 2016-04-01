Alexis Sanchez has broken his silence on why he has failed to commit his future to the club.

After a season of intrigue, Arsenal starhas broken his silence on why he has failed to commit his future to the club. The Express has quoted the 28-year-old Chilean international as he set to put the record straight on the current situation between himself and the North London side.

With a deal set to expire in 2018, The Gunners are understood to have offered him a huge £250,000-a-week deal to stay at the club but that Sanchez himself has rejected those terms demanding even higher wages.



He explained that; “I cannot tell you now [about my future], we have to wait until the end of the season. As I always say, it doesn't’t depend on me. It depends on the club. What they like, what they don’t like. I always said the same; I try to do my best, to support the team, to score goals, to win victories. And we will see at the end. If they like that I carry on, or they don’t. Whatever they want, we will see it at the end of the tournament.”



His boss Arsene Wenger recently told beIN Sports that any more negotiations have now been shelved until the end of the season.