I want to clarify that Henry never told me to leave the club, it was a personal decision ... he LOVES the club and someday it would be nice to see him as the arsenal coach because he loves the club ... — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) 24 gennaio 2018

I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you. — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) 23 gennaio 2018

