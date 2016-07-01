Alexis Sanchez hopes Henry takes over at Arsenal
24 January at 16:05New Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez has reacted to a few reports of British media claiming that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had told him to leave the Gunners to join the Red Devils: “I want to clarify that Henry never told me to leave the club, it was a personal decision ... he LOVES the club”, Sanchez said.
The Chile striker’s tweet ends with this ‘second’ message: “Someday it would be nice to see him as the arsenal coach because he loves the club ...”
I want to clarify that Henry never told me to leave the club, it was a personal decision ... he LOVES the club and someday it would be nice to see him as the arsenal coach because he loves the club ...— Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) 24 gennaio 2018
Sanchez’s tweet was published a few hours after Thierry Henry’s message to Arsenal fans shared on the same social media: “I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you”, the former France star said.
I know I don’t need to explain this to the majority of Arsenal fans but contrary to speculation at no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal. I had no idea he was going to sign for Man Utd until I saw it on the news like the rest of you.— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) 23 gennaio 2018
