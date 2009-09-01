Alexis Sanchez: Messi cried after missed penalty against Chelsea
11 February at 13:50Alexis Sanchez says Barcelona star Lionel Messi cried after they lost a Champions League semi-final to Chelsea in 2012.
Messi missed a penalty as the Catalans surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with the Premier League side - who were playing with 10 men after John Terry's sending off - which saw them lose the tie 3-2 on aggregate. Sanchez, who started that match for Barca, has revealed how hurt his former team-mate was in the wake of the defeat.
You might cry during a game if you lose a final. That's all part of football. In the Barcelona dressing room after the Chelsea game, I saw Leo cry. That's because players demand so much from themselves. People don't see that.”
I've learnt so much over time and with the experience that I've gained. You can't please everyone. There'll always be one or two who get angry. I've learnt so much from playing football: I love football and that's what I do. I enjoy myself and I'm just trying to be happy."
