Alexis Sanchez's girlfriend's aunt murdered
09 March at 17:15It has been confirmed that the aunt of Alexis Sanchez's girlfriend- Mayte Rodriguez, has been murdered in a shocking turn of events.
The Manchester United star, who joined the Old Trafford based club this past January, has found the back of the net once thus far. The Chilean's girlfiend- Mayte Rodriguez, is 29 and is a prominent actress and a model in Chile.
Per Mundo Deportivo, Rodriguez's 59-year-old aunt had been missing for the last few days but after a series of interrogations, her uncle confessed that he had killed her and he also disclosed as to where her body was.
Nosotras , las mujeres, quienes traen en su vientre y alimentan al ser humano en sus primeros días de vida y prometen amor incondicional para siempre. Frágiles y dulces. Al mismo tiempo capaces de soportar los dolores más fuertes. Nosotras, no somos frágiles , no somos dulces si hay violencia. Proteger a otro está en nuestro instinto. Protégete y denuncia la violencia. Física o verbal. Conciencia como país. Hombre deja de ser hombre al maltratar a una mujer. Con dolor te despedimos este día.. #niunamenos #8m
Rodriguez took to Instagram to express the pain of losing her aunt. She said: "We, the women, bring in their womb and feed the human being during the first days of its life and promise to love them unconditionally. Fragile and sweet. At the same time, we withstand the strongest of pains. We are not fragile. We are not sweet, if there is violence. Protecting us in our instincts. Protect yourself and denounce violence. Man stops being a man by mistreating a woman."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
