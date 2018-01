Alexis Sanchez is ready to move to Manchester United and has already goodbye to his Arsenal teammates, Mundo Deportivo claims. The former Udinese and Barcelona star is reported to have met his teammates for the last time as an Arsenal player this morning.The Chilean striker has agreed to move to the Old Trafford and the two clubs are now finalizing the deal. Manchester United wingerbut the Spanish paper claims the two deals are not ‘formally’ linked.The Armenian winger, in fact, will not join Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal but the Gunners have made a separate offer to sign him.​Negotiations, however, have entered the final stages. Alexis and Mkhitaryan have been dropped froma new beginning is just around the corner for Alexis and Mkhi but also for the Gunners and the Red Devils.