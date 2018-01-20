Alexis Sanchez says goodbye to Arsenal teammates as he waits for Man Utd move
20 January at 14:15Alexis Sanchez is ready to move to Manchester United and has already goodbye to his Arsenal teammates, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The former Udinese and Barcelona star is reported to have met his teammates for the last time as an Arsenal player this morning. Alexis will not attend today’s game at the Emirates Stadium but will be waiting for his move to Manchester United to be completed instead.
The Chilean striker has agreed to move to the Old Trafford and the two clubs are now finalizing the deal. Manchester United winger Henrkikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal but the Spanish paper claims the two deals are not ‘formally’ linked.
The Armenian winger, in fact, will not join Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal but the Gunners have made a separate offer to sign him. The two clubs are taking long to finalize both deals because of the difference between the salaries of the pair.
Negotiations, however, have entered the final stages. Alexis and Mkhitaryan have been dropped from Arsenal and Manchester United squad lists respectively: a new beginning is just around the corner for Alexis and Mkhi but also for the Gunners and the Red Devils.
