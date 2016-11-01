According to

Alexis Sanchez has chosen Manchester City because he wants to get together with Pep Guardiola.



However, a competing report from Mario Giunta indicates he’s headed for their cross-town rivals.

The Chilean has recently been in the news because it emerged that Manchester United also wanted him, with Coach Jose Mourinho known to be a big admirer.

In fact, the Special One is reported to have offered more than City in terms of wages, but that this is not enough to sway Sanchez, who already wanted to join them in the summer, only for Arsenal to refuse when they were unable to replace him.

Now that Gabriel Jesus has gone down with injury, the Citizens need another body in attack, and Sanchez matches the profile. He has already worked with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, and that was one of the factors that has swung things the Sky Blues’ way.

He is set to become just the latest Arsenal man to move to the Etihad, after Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Adebayor and Samir Nasri, among others.