Alfonso Donnarumma: 'My son has always wanted to play for Milan'

Gigio Donnarumma is having another solid season as the 18 year old has been turning heads. He is the keeper who has made the most saves in the Serie A this season as he keeps on improving. The amazing thing is that he is only 18 years old and he still has a lot of room for improvement. His contract is set to expire with Milan in 2018 as this has been a hot topic of late. His agent Mino Raiola has been stalling a bit as he says he first wants to see what happens with the Milan ownership change but in the mean time Juventus are a club who have a lot of interest in him.



Here is what his father Alfonso Donnarumma had to say on his son's future in an interview with Sky Sport: “ I have two great kids and I have a great understanding with both of them. I remember when Gigio first signed with Milan, he was so happy and this was a dream come true for him. Everytime I see him play at the San Siro I get very emotional. It was great to see him hug Gigi Buffon, all of the family cried. I wish both of them the best of luck , I am proud of them“.