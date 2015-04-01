Riyad Mahrez is still uncertain but events at the weekend have given a clear indication of where he would like that future to lay.

The future of Leicester City play-makeris still uncertain but events at the weekend have given a clear indication of where he would like that future to lay. The Sun (via TEAMtalk ) reports that the 26-year-old, who was the inspiration behind last season’s incredible Premier League triumph was captured telling a team-mate that he would like to head to the capital this summer to join Chelsea.

French TV station SFR Sport replayed a snippet of conversation between Mahrez and Islam Slimani during their walk to the dressing-rooms for Saturday’s game against Manchester City when Slimani turned to his colleague and said; ““Hey, Chelsea are champions”, to which Mahrez replied; “They’re an incredible club, a real club.”



Whether this was deemed as a throw away comment or not, The Algerian international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the past and with Leicester City’s fairytale now all but a distant memory and with no Champions League football to whet the appetite next term, Mahrez could try to instigate a move out of the King Power Stadium this summer.